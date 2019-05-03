Futures rise ahead of jobs report

Dow futures are up 75 points, with the S&P 500 up 0.3% higher and the Nasdaq ahead by 0.6% , ahead of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly employment report, which is likely to signal little desire to adjust monetary policy anytime soon.

Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 181K jobs last month after rising to 196K in March, with the unemployment rate holding steady at 3.8% and average hourly earnings likely rising 0.3%.

A solid official reading would bolster the notion the U.S. economy is on track for its longest expansion ever, further boosting the greenback and prospects for corporate earnings.

Oil is down 0.3% at $61.61/bbl, gold is 0.1% lower at $1270/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is up 3 bps to 2.56%.

