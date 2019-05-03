YouTube shows off original programming under new strategy

YouTube (GOOG, GOOGL) has unveiled nine new original programs that will be available for free this year as the streaming service shrinks an effort to attract subscribers with content exclusively behind a paywall.

New programs include a documentary about Dude Perfect, a group that performs sports tricks on YouTube, and an interactive series featuring YouTube star Mark Fischbach that lets viewers control the storyline.

Alphabet doesn't break out financial results for YouTube, but financial analysts expressed concern this week that advertiser scrutiny of user-generated inappropriate or offensive content on YouTube could be among reasons for a slowdown in revenue growth at Google.