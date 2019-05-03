HSBC +2.4% on retail, wealth management strength

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) reported banner first quarter results as wealth management and retail banking earnings lifted group pretax profits 31% to $6.35B Y/Y.

Revenue growth outpaced the increase in expenses, a phenomenon known in industry jargon as "positive jaws," while net interest margin was 1.59% (lower than the 1.66% seem at the end of 2018).

CEO John Flint also said the bank remains "alert to risks in the global economy" and has positioned itself accordingly in terms of costs and investment.

HSBC +2.4% premarket

Q1 results