Novo Nordisk Q1 top line up 9%

Novo Nordisk (NVO) Q1 results (DKK): Revenues: 29,291M (+8.8%); Diabetes care and obesity: 24,818M (+9.8%); Biopharmaceuticals: 4,473M (+3.5%).

Net Income: 10,445M (-2.8%); EPS: 4.36 (-0.9%); CF Ops: 9,890M (+0.8%).

Long-acting insulin: 5,244M (+8%); Fast-acting insulin: 4,977M (+4%); Premix insulin: 2,757M (+4%); Human insulin: 2,415M (+2%); Total GLP-1: 7,147M (+18%); Obesity (Saxenda): 1,211M (+57%); Haemophilia: 2,533M (+1%); Growth disorders (Norditropin): 1,555M (+5%).

2019 Guidance: Sales growth (at CER): 2% - 5% (unch); Operating profit (at CER): 2% - 6% (unch); CAPEX: Around DKK9B (unch); Free cash flow: DKK29B - 34B (unch).

Shares are down a fraction premarket.

Previously: Novo Nordisk reports Q1 results (May 3)