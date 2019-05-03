Titan International reports sales decrease in all segments

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) reports revenue declined 3.5% in Q1, driven by sales decreases in all segments.

Volume down 3.5%, due to continued market challenges in Russia and the agriculture segment in Europe.

Segment revenue: Agricultural: $191.73M (-1.3%); Earthmoving/construction: $176.75M (-6.4%); Consumer: $41.9M (-1.4%).

Gross margin rate fell 300 bps to 11%, driven by the impact of lower volume in Russia and Europe and currency devaluation.

SGARD expense rate up 60 bps to 9.4%.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped 53.4% to $19.8M.

TWI -0.15% premarket.

Previously: Titan misses by $0.11, misses on revenue (May 3)