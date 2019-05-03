More on HMS Holdings Q1 beat

HMS Holdings (NASDAQ:HMSY) reports revenue growth of 11.3% excluding the Medicare RAC reserve release in Q1.

Commercial revenue increased 6.3% Y/Y to $76.3M.

State government revenue grew 13% Y/Y to $61.7M.

Coordination of Benefits revenue rose 15.5% to $105.9M.

Operating margin rate improved 490 bps to 13.3%.

Adjusted EBITDA grew 17.4% to $41M.

“The impact of our ongoing investments in advanced technology applications such as machine learning, natural language processing and robotic process automation to drive revenue yield and operating efficiency improvements were evident again this quarter in our margin expansion and increased profitability. In addition, we continue to strengthen our balance sheet and improve our liquidity profile to support our business growth and future investments,” said Jeff Sherman, CFO. “Our overall performance in the first quarter positions HMS well to achieve our full-year financial objectives.”

