Higher average check lifts Ruth's Hospitality

Ruth's Hospitality (NASDAQ:RUTH) reports restaurants sales rose 2.4% in Q1 to $113M. Comparable sales were up 1.8% during the month as flat traffic was offset by a 1.8% increase in average check.

Average weekly sales per unit increased 1.1% during the quarter to $111,400.

Restaurant operating expenses as a percentage of restaurant sales increased 60 bps to 47.4%.

The company announces the acquisition of two restaurants in the Philadelphia, PA area and one on Long Island, New York from longtime franchise partner Marsha Brown.

Net income came in at $13.9M vs. $13.6M a year ago.

