Barclays sees 17% upside in Bristol-Myers in premarket analyst action

Allogene (NASDAQ:ALLO) initiated with Outperform rating and $45 (51% upside) price target at Oppenheimer.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) upgraded to Overweight with a $55 (17% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares up 1% premarket.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) upgraded to Outperform with a $26 (50% upside) at Wedbush.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) upgraded to Outperform with a $23 (55% upside) price target at Wedbush.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) upgraded to Outperform with a $120 (36% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 2% premarket.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) resumed with Buy rating and $23 (65% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $45 (11% upside) price target at Barclays.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) downgraded to Equal Weight with an $82 (1% upside) price target at Barclays.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) downgraded to Underweight with a $2.50 (17% downside risk) price target at Barclays.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $102 (7% upside) at Barclays.

Cambrex (NYSE:CBM) downgraded to Neutral with a $44 (1% upside) price target at Baird.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) downgraded to Sector Weight at KeyBanc.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) downgraded to Hold at Gabelli. Shares up a fraction premarket.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) removed from Conviction Buy List at Goldman Sachs. Buy rating maintained.