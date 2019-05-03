Jefferies amends HomeFed deal to stock swap

Under terms of the amended merger agreement, Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) will issue two shares of Jefferies common stock for each HomeFed (OTCQB:HOFD) common stock to be acquired.

There won't be a collar or cash election option.

The merger agreement was amended following feedback received by Jefferies and the special committee from HomeFed stockholders unaffiliated with Jefferies.

The original agreement had an option to elect $38 per share in cash for HomeFed shares.

