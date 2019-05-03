Tesla sets pricing on capital raise

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) increased its share offering size to 3.09M shares priced at $243 each, according to Bloomberg. Elon Musk is said to be interested in purchasing up to $25M worth of the shares in the offering.

The company also boosted the size of the 2.00% convertible senior note due 2024 issue to $1.60B.

The total offering size could still rise to $2.7B if underwriters exercise their options to purchase additional stock and notes.

SEC Form 424B5