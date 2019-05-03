Equinor tops Q1 estimates; Sverdrup field clear for November start

Equinor (NYSE:EQNR) reports Q1 earnings fell 5% Y/Y but beat expectations and says its giant Johan Sverdrup oilfield in the North Sea remains on track to start production in November.

Q1 adjusted EBIT fell to $4.2B from $4.4B in the year-ago quarter but was higher than the analyst consensus of $3.9B.

EQNR says Q1 production totaled 2.18M boe/day, flat Y/Y but slightly ahead of expectations; ~40% of production came from international operations, including in the U.S., Angola and in Brazil, which the company recently designated as a core growth area.

EQNR expects flat production for the full year but forecasts 3% annual growth through 2025.

The company also reiterates its FY 2019 financial outlook, including $11B in capital spending, and says it will pay a Q1 $0.26/share dividend, in line with expectations.