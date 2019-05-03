ImmunoGen Q1 top line off 57%; shares down 4% premarket

ImmunoGen (IMGN) Q1 results: Revenues: $8.6M (-56.6%); Non-cash royalty revenue: $8.5M (+18.1%); License and milestone fees: $0.08M (-99.3%); R&D support: $0.02M (-95.0%).

Net Loss: ($43.8M) (-13.5%); Loss Per Share: ($0.30) (unch); Quick Assets: $270.4M (+3.1%).

Anticipated upcoming events: Meet with FDA in Q2 to discuss registration for mirvetuximab soravtansine; the Company also plans to engage with EMA around conditional marketing authorization.

Present data from the FORWARD II expansion cohort evaluating mirvetuximab in combination with Avastin at ASCO.

Present full FORWARD I data and initial FORWARD II triplet data later this year.

Present updated IMGN632 data with additional AML and BPDCN patients, and establish Phase 2 dose and schedule; initiate IMGN632 combination studies.

Establish IMGN779 recommended Phase 2 dose and schedule.

Submit an IND for IMGC936 before the end of 2019.

Shares are down 4% premarket.

