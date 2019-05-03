New Senior Investment Q1 adjusted cash NOI +0.3%

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) Q1 normalized FFO of $11.6M, or 14 cents per share, fell from $17.6M, or 21 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

The results represent New Senior's first quarter as an internalized REIT.

Q1 adjusted same-store cash NOI rose 0.3% Y/Y for total portfolio and increased 1.6% Y/Y when excluding assets being marketed.

Reaffirms guidance for 2019 normalized FFO per share of 54 cents- 60 cents; sees same-store managed cash NOI of -3.0%-0.0%.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

