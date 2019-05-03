ObsEva's linzagolix shows long-term effect in extension study

Long-term data from a Phase 2b clinical trial, EDELWEISS, evaluating ObsEva SA's (NASDAQ:OBSV) linzagolix for the treatment of endometriosis-associated pelvic pain showed a durable treatment benefit with the daily 75 mg and 200 mg doses.

After 52 weeks of treatment, responder rates for Overall Pelvic Pain (OPP) (at least a 30% reduction from baseline in OPP score) were 69% in the 75 mg arm and 82% in the 200 mg arm (subjects received 100 mg from week 24 - 52).

Patients also experienced reductions in dysmenorrhea (menstrual cramps), non-menstrual pelvic pain and improvements in quality of life measures.

Detailed data will be submitted for presentation at a future medical conference.

Linzagolix, in-licensed from Tokyo-based Kissei Pharmaceutical in 2015, inhibits a protein called gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) receptor which reduces the production of estrogen by the ovaries.