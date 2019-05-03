SoftBank considers Vision Fund IPO - WSJ

SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) is considering an IPO for its $100B fund, according to WSJ sources.

Potential problems with that plan include regulations protecting unsophisticated investors from risky investments and the fact that several of the fund's largest investments are about to go public themselves.

The company could also launch a second fund at least that size to help keep up with the frantic pace of deals and take advantage of the

The Vision Fund is on record with plans to double its staff to 800 people over the next 18 months.