W.P. Carey active capital projects of $196.5M at quarter end

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Q1 AFFO of $201.8M, or $1.21 per share, compares with $193.9M, or $1.33 per share, in Q4 2018 and $138.4M, or $1.28 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 AFFO per share beat the average analyst estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $282.2M, missing the $304.4M consensus estimate, increased from $248.3M in Q4 2018 and $177.6M in Q1 2018.

In the real estate segment, AFFO was $188.3M, or $1.13 per share; active capital investment projects total $196.5M at quarter-end, including $103.3M expected to be completed in 2019.

Investment management segment AFFO was $13.4M, or 8 cents per share.

Reaffirms 2019 AFFO guidance of $4.95-$5.15 per share, including real estate AFFO of $4.70-$4.90 per share.

Conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

