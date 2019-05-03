Pretium pays down debt early following strong Q1; to seek new chairman

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) +5.8% pre-market after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings as revenues rose 15% Y/Y to $103M.

PVG says its Brucejack mine produced 79,180 oz. of gold in the quarter, up 5% Y/Y, at all-in sustaining costs of $868/oz., compared with $1,009/oz. a year ago and within the full-year guidance range of $775-$875/oz.; for FY 2019, the company forecasts gold production of 390K-420K oz.

PVG says Brucejack generated nearly $40M in cash from operations during Q1, allowing it to pay down $20M of debt ahead of schedule.

The company also says executive chairman and founding shareholder Robert Quartermain pans to retire at year-end 2019.