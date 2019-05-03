Cboe Global Q1 EPS falls Y/Y on lower volatility

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Q1 adjusted EPS of $1.11, exceeding the consensus estimate of 99 cents, but down from $1.38 in the year-ago quarter.

"We faced challenging market conditions and difficult financial comparisons versus last year's record first-quarter results," said Chairman, President, and CEO Edward T. Tilly.

"As we've done historically, we used this less volatile period to seed potential future growth in our proprietary index products through increased customer outreach and education efforts," he added.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 66.5%, unchanged from a year ago.

Trims forecast for 2019 adjusted operating expenses to $415M-$423M from prior expected range of $420M-$428M; guidance excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets of $138M, which the company plans to include in its non-GAAP reconciliation.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

Previously: Cboe Global Markets beats by $0.12, beats on revenue (May 3)