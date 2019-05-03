Analysts defend Planet Fitness after earnings slide

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) sheds 5.77% in premarket trading after Q1 sales come in short of estimates, despite a 10% increase in system-wide same-store sales and 23% jump in total sales.

Looking ahead, Planet Fitness expects full-year revenue growth of ~15% and system-wide same-store sales in the high single digits range.

On Wall Street, both Piper Jaffray and Cowen are advising clients to buy into the PLNT weakness today with the +25% EPS growth target from the company seen as achievable.

