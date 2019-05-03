Hudbay Minerals reaches settlement with Waterton

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) says it will elect 11 nominees approved by activist shareholder Waterton Global Resource, in a settlement of a bitter proxy contest.

Both sides also agree to search for a successor to HBM board chair Alan Hibben, who will continue in the role until a successor is named and remain on the board until the 2020 annual shareholders meeting.

"With the proxy contest behind us, we are pleased that Hudbay will now be able to focus solely on unlocking its significant potential," says Waterton, which is HBM's second largest shareholder with a 12.1% stake.