Stericycle down 14% on Q1 miss

Stericycle (SRCL) Q1 results: Revenues: $830.1M (-7.3%); Regulated Waste and Compliance Services: $469.2M (-5.7%); Secure Information Destruction Services: $232M (+5.5%); Communication and Related Services: $61.2M (-33.4%); Manufacturing and Industrial Services: $67.7M (-21.1%).

Net Loss: ($37.8M); Loss Per Share: ($0.42); Non-GAAP Net Income: $51.6M (-53.1%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.57 (-52.9%); CF Ops: $36.2M (-67.2%).

2019 Guidance: Revenues: $3.41B - $3.53B (unch); Non-GAAP EPS $3.32 - $3.72 (unch); Capex: $180M - 200M (unch).

Shares are down 14% premarket.

