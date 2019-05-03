Newell Brands +3% after strong quarter

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) trades higher after topping estimates on both lines of its Q1 report after a strong performance in the company's writing division.

CEO update: "Sales were at the higher-end of our expectations, operating margins increased as a result of disciplined cost management, normalized EPS was well ahead of our expectations, and operating cash flow was significantly improved versus last year. We have taken decisive action to strengthen performance and those actions are beginning to yield results."

Looking ahead, Newell expects full-year revenue of $8.2B to $8.4B vs. $8.35B consensus and full-year EPS of $1.50 to $1.65 vs. $1.56 consensus.

NWL +2.59% premarket to $15.03.

