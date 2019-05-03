Weight Watchers +14% after cost savings efforts pay off

Weight Watchers (NASDAQ:WW) gains after posting a narrower loss than anticipated and boosting profit guidance.

During the conference call (transcript), Weight Watchers' says it better aligned profitability and cash generation with expected revenue levels and launched a comprehensive cost-savings initiative across all expense lines.

The company expects full-year EPS of $1.35 to $1.55 vs. $1.25 to $1.59 prior and $1.34 consensus.

Weight Watcher was also removed this morning from JPMorgan's focus list as a short call.

Shares of WW are up 14.23% to $23.20 vs. the 52-week trading range of $17.55 to $105.73.

