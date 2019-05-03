Unemployment rate lowest in nearly 50 years

Digging deeper into April's jobs report, perhaps the most dramatic number is that the unemployment rate, at 3.6%, is the lowest since December 1969.

S&P futures rise 0.5% , Nasdaq +0.7% , Dow +0.5% .

Note that the Bureau of Labor Statistics revised February and March's nonfarm payrolls print, netting out to a 16K increase to previously reported numbers.

March was revised down to +189K from +196K and February was increased to +56K from +33K.

Wage growth, though, wasn't quite as strong as expected. Average hourly earnings increased by 3.2% Y/Y vs. consensus of 3.3%.

Another metric economists keep an eye on, the labor force participation rate, declined by 0.2 percentage point to 62.8% from March; unchanged from a year earlier.

