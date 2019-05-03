Noble Energy nicked with Q1 loss as crude price, production falls

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) -1.9% pre-market after reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss and an 18% Y/Y decline in revenues to $1.05B, hit by weak crude prices.

NBL says it realized $53.46/bbl of crude and condensate from its onshore U.S. operations during Q1, compared with $61.50/bbl in the year-earlier quarter.

Q1 sales volumes fell nearly 9% Y/Y to 337K boe/day, with liquids sales volumes averaging 190K bbl/day, or 56% of total volumes.

Total sales volumes across the company's U.S. onshore assets averaged 253K boe/day, including a quarterly record of 144K boe/day from the DJ Basin.

NBL says the Leviathan project offshore Israel is 81% complete and remains on schedule for first production by the end of this year.