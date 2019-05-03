Adidas dazzles again

Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY, OTCQX:ADDDF) soared to a new all-time high in Frankfurt trading after the German company posted a 17% increase in Q1 profit on a 4% gain in sales (constant currency).

Star power worked again for Adidas, with Lionel Messi and Kanye West stoking sales. Also, e-commerce sales soared 40% Y/Y during the quarter as the company's app downloads took off.

Even better for Adidas investors, CEO Kasper Rorsted called the 4% growth rate a temporary position in front of the "high single digit" pace he expects in the future. For this year, Adidas guided for sales to increase at a rate of between 5% and 8% on a currency-neutral basis.

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) are up 0.75% in premarket action after the strong Adidas forecast. At last check, Adidas was up 7% in Frankfurt.

