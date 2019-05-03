Bond traders unfazed by strong jobs report

The nonfarm payroll print was stronger-than-expected, with 263K jobs added in April, and the unemployment rate tumbling all the way down to 3.6%, the lowest in nearly 50 years. Wage growth was a perky 3.2%, but a hair less than estimates.

That's not scaring the bond bulls, with the 10-year Treasury yield dropping to 2.54% vs. 2.57% ahead of the report. What about short-term rates? They're showing little reaction, with the next Fed move continuing to be seen as a rate cut, perhaps by year-end.

TLT +0.1% , TBT -0.2%