Post-earnings rip for Funko

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) races 8.8% higher in premarket action after comfortably besting Q1 estimates on sales growth of 22%.

The company says the number of active properties increased 35% to 611 and pointed to strong demand with the Loungefly accessory and other softlines products.

Looking ahead, Funko anticipates sales to be in a range of $810M to $825M vs. $820M consensus and adjusted EBITDA to be in a range of $133M to $143M.

Previously: Funko beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (May 2)