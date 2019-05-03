EA -0.9% as MKM cuts amid likely 'Apex Legends' peak

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) is 0.9% lower premarket with MKM Partners cutting the shares to Neutral, from Buy.

Risk/reward is less compelling now, and the debut of Apex Legends may have made for a "head fake" of upward revisions, analyst Eric Handler says. That battle-royale game (a "hit but not a grand slam") may have peaked for the near term, he says. (h/t Bloomberg)

The company's not likely to issue initial EPS guidance beyond $4.10-$4.20 for fiscal 2020, he says, vs. consensus for $4.52 (and MKM's estimate for $4.36).

Handler raised his price target to $100, implying 6% upside.