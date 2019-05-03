Eaton Vance declares monthly distributions on municipal and taxable bond funds

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:EVM) - $0.0395.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:EIM) - $0.0429.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) - $0.0709.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:EOT) - $0.0809.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEMKT:ENX) - $0.0415.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) - $0.0840.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) - $0.0760.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) - $0.0770.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) - $0.0750.

Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 24; ex-div May 23.

