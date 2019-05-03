Dominion blames Q1 earnings miss on mild weather

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) -1.2% pre-market after Q1 earnings and revenues both miss analyst estimates, saying utility results were hurt by unusually mild weather in Virginia and South Carolina.

Before charges related to SCANA merger commitments and the early retirement of some cold-reserve Virginia utility generating units, the company reported a $680M loss vs. a $503M profit in the prior-year quarter.

The company says utility fundamentals across its electric and gas operations remain strong in terms of sales volume and customer growth.

Dominion forecasts Q2 operating EPS of $0.70-$0.80 vs. $0.86 in the year-ago quarter and below $0.87 analyst consensus estimate; for the full year, D reaffirms EPS guidance of $4.05-$4.40, in line with $4.20 consensus.