MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.03350.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.057840.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.028410.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0210.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0190.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $.020350.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.028610.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.03550.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.0.041670.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0280.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.046210.
Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 15; ex-div May 14.
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox