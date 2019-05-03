MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.03350.

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.057840.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.028410.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0210.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0190.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $.020350.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.028610.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.03550.

MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.0.041670.

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0280.

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.046210.

Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 15; ex-div May 14.

Press Release