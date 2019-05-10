Key events next week - healthcare

Noteworthy events during the week of May 12 - 18 for healthcare investors.

TUESDAY (5/14): FDA action date for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals' EYLEA (aflibercept) in diabetic retinopathy.

WEDNESDAY (5/15): Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Pharmaceutical Business Review.

ASCO abstract drop (5 pm ET).

World Advanced Therapies & Regenerative Medicine Congress, London (3 days).

FRIDAY (5/17): American Thoracic Society International Conference, Dallas, TX (6 days). Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM): Phase 3 data on Arikayce in mycobacterium avium complex lung disease.

SATURDAY (5/18): Digestive Disease Week, San Diego (4 days). Innovate Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INNT): Preclinical data on larazotide acetate. Motus GI Holdings (NASDAQ:MOTS): Complete data from REDUCE study of Pure-Vu in poorly prepared colon for colonoscopy.

The Medicines Company (NASDAQ:MDCO): Conference call & webcast on long-term results from the ORION-3 study of inclisiran in patients with cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol.