M&A in the mix at Eldorado Resorts

The subject of M&A came up on Eldorado Resorts' (ERI +0.9% ) earnings conference call as could be expected with all the talk in the sector.

"We don't comment on any particular transaction. But if there are targets that you might think would be a good fit, then you would be safe to assume we would be taking a hard look," stated CEO Thomas Reeg.

Union Gaming analyst John DeCree says additional M&A is likely to remain a cornerstone of the company's strategy given the success with improving operations at acquired assets. "While much talk remains around large-scale M&A, we continue to believe there are a number of medium-sized opportunities that could be significantly accretive for ERI," he observes.

DeCree and team have a Buy rating on Eldorado and price target of $57.

Previously: Eldorado Resorts beats by $0.10, misses on revenue (May 2)