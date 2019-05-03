Stocks jump after jobs report beats estimates

Stocks start higher following the better than expected April employment report that should support the Fed's case for staying on its current policy path; S&P and Dow both +0.5% , Nasdaq +0.7% .

European bourses also are higher, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.8% , Germany's DAX +0.4% and France's CAC +0.3% ; in Asia, both Japan's Nikkei and China's Shanghai Composite are closed.

In the U.S., Amazon +2.3% after Warren Buffett said Berkshire Hathaway has been buying the stock.

Energy ( +0.9% ), consumer discretionary ( +0.8% ), and financials ( +0.5% ) lead the early S&P sector standings while the utilities group ( +0.2% ) lags.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher following the jobs report, with the two-year and 10-year yields down 2 bps each to 2.32% and 2.53%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 97.88.

WTI crude oil flat at $61.83/bbl.