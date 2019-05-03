BlackRock declares monthly distribution on equity funds

BlackRock Resources and Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) - $0.0516.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) - $0.0467.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) - $0.0776.

BlackRock International Growth and Income Trust (NYSE:BGY) - $0.0338.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) - $0.2000.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:CII) - $0.0828.

BlackRock Global Opportunities Equity Trust (NYSE:BOE) - $0.0630.

BlackRock Utility and Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:BUI) - $0.1210.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) - $0.1500.

Payable May 31; for shareholders of record May 15; ex-div May 14.

