City Office sees strong NOI growth rest of year; shares +1.8%

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) gains 1.8% after Q1 core FFO of 29 cents per share, beats the average analyst estimate by 1 cent and compares with 26 cents in Q4 2018 and 28 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Core FFO of $11.3M increased from $10.4M in Q4 and $10.3M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 same-store cash NOI growth 1.8% and sees that measure remaining strong for the rest of the year, said CEO James Farrar.

Q1 revenue and other rental income rise 18% Y/Y to $37.1M, exceeding the average analyst estimate of $35.6M.

Q1 EBITDA of $21.0M increased from $18.6M in the prior quarter and $17.9M in the year-ago quarter.

Repeats components of full-year 2019 guidance provided in its Q4 earnings report.

Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.

