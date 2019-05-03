B&G Foods -7% after light profit

B&G Foods (BGS -6.8% ) drops after Q1 EPS arrives in at $0.44 vs. $0.55 last year and $0.49 consensus.

B&G CEO Kenneth Romanzi says the company's M&A move accounted for part of the difference.

"While the sale of Pirate Brands reduced our financial performance for the first quarter, the very attractive purchase price we received improved our balance sheet and better positioned our company to continue pursuing accretive acquisitions," he stated.

