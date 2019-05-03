Bernstein confident on Walmart

Bernstein upgrades Walmart (WMT +1% ) to Outperform from Market Perform on a positive view of the upside potential for the retail juggernaut.

Bernstein's three reasons to buy WMT: "1) Expense harvesting is a core tactic of WMT which is finally being allowed to return into vogue with a change in leadership that we find positive (even if all segment CEOs change). 2) Strategy is solid as WMT is the only full-scale challenger to AMZN with sizable investments on Price & Convenience (grocery) and Price & Assortment (general merchandise) which may combine in mini-fulfillment pick-up points that we expect to see next year. 3) The tipping point is nigh where comp growth (better in eventual slowdown, maybe Q4) and cost control (aided by better pick-up) should flip WMT back to sustainable expense leverage."

Shares of Walmart are up 9.7% YTD.