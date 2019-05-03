Renewable Energy tanks 16% as Q1 earnings impacted by lower prices

Renewable Energy Group down (REGI -16.3% ) as Q1 revenue decline 30.5% Y/Y to $478.2M, primarily impacted by lower average selling price and revenue from sales of separated RINs, offset by higher gallons sold and LCFS revenue.

Sold 162.5M gallons of fuel, +20.1% Y/Y; produced 117M gallons of biomass-based diesel, +10%.

Average selling price was down 16.7% to $2.65 per gallon, excluding allocation of the 2017 BTC; the decrease in price was primarily due to D4 RIN prices of $0.28 per RIN.

Reports gross loss of $12.8M, compared to profit of $249.5M, with EBITDA loss of $27.4M vs. income of ~$21M.

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $140.5M.

For Q2, forecasts gallons sold in the range of 190M - 210M, with EBITDA loss between $10M - $25M.

For 2019, estimates sold gallons to be ~750M - 775M with production of 520M - 550M.

Previously: Renewable Energy misses by $0.33, beats on revenue (May 2)