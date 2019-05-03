American Tower beats on AFFO but trims outlook on currency

American Tower (AMT +0.6% ) turned in a better-than-expected funds from operations figure in its Q1 earnings along with in-line revenues, while trimming its outlook on foreign exchange concerns.

Consolidated adjusted funds from operations rose 6.7%, to $861M, and EBITDA rose 4.9% to $1.114B.

Revenue gains came as expected: up 4.1% overall, with property revenue growing 4.4%.

“We began 2019 with a solid quarter of results, highlighted by strong global leasing activity, 8.2% organic tenant billings growth in the U.S., the construction of more than 700 new sites and a 20% dividend increase," says CEO Jim Taiclet.

The company said it now estimates unfavorable forex impact for the full year of $13M to property revenue, $14M to EBITDA and $12M to consolidated AFFO.

Along with prior estimations for negative impact of ICCC, that leages the estimate for total property revenue of $7.135B-$7.285B (down 1.4% at the midpoint); net income of $1.56B-$1.66B (up 27.3%); EBITDA of $4.42B-$4.52B (down 4.2%); and consolidated AFFO of $3.375B-$3.475B (down 3.2%).

