Target dips after Bernstein warning

Berstein cools on Target (TGT -0.8% ) after a review of the retailer's strategy.

"We think TGT’s continued emphasis on growth over cost containment (even as a message for internal consumption to keep optimism high) is a stance that we think is less wise at this point," notes the analyst team.

Target is seen being at an "earnings stalemate" where cost pressures in the form of wage rate and online margins overwhelm cost offset efforts.

Shares are lowered to Market Perform from Overweight and assigned a price target of $75.