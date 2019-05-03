Eldorado Gold -8% after weak Q1 results

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) tumbles to its lowest levels in three months after reporting a larger than expected Q1 loss as revenues slumped 39%, were hurt by a delay in gold sales.

Q1 gold production totaled nearly 83K oz., including 19.6K oz. of pre-commercial production from the Lamaque mine, achieved commercial production on March 31.

EGO says gold sales from Efemcukuru were lower than expected at 43K oz. after 86.5K oz. in the year-ago quarter, due to a contract dispute with a customer and weather-delayed shipments.

Despite the lower than expected Q1 sales volume, the company reaffirms its full-year production and cost guidance, expecting sales to rebound and exceed production in Q2 and rebalance throughout the year.