Harvard Bio down 16% on Q1 miss, guidance cut

Thinly traded micro cap Harvard Bioscience (HBIO -15.7% ) is down on modestly higher volume, albeit on turnover of only 140K shares, in reaction to its Q1 results released after the close yesterday.

Revenues were up 5% to $28.2M while non-GAAP EPS was down 33% to $0.02, both shy of consensus. Management attributed the miss to weaker demand in Europe (uncertainty with Brexit), China tariffs and the funding impact of the U.S. government shutdown.

2019 guidance: Revenue: $119M - 122M from $124M - 126.5M; EPS: $0.00 - 0.02 from $0.03 - 0.05; non-GAAP EPS: $0.19 - 0.21 from $0.21 - 0.23.

