Trinseo +10% post Dow Chemical's Latex Binders asset acquisition; reports mixed Q1 results

Trinseo (TSE +10.2% ) agrees to acquire latex production facilities and related infrastructure at Rheinmunster, Germany, from Dow Chemical; the transaction will accelerate growth through expanded adhesives and construction application portfolio.

The deal consideration of ~€40M is in the form of assumed pension liabilities for 114 transferred employees, and is expected to complete in H2 2019

The company says that overall Q1 results were affected by macroeconomic dynamics in China as well as weakness in certain key markets such as automotive and tires.

Net sales were down 15% due to the pass through of lower raw material cost that was partially offset by higher sales volumes across all segments except Synthetic Rubber.

Adjusted EBITDA of $102M was $93M lower than prior year, mainly due to lower margins in the Feedstocks, Performance Plastics and Latex Binders segments

Free cash flow stood at $128M.

For 2019, forecasts adjusted EPS of $6.00 to $7.27, with adjusted EBITDA in the range of $500M - $560M

