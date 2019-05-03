Bruker ahead 12% on Q1 beat, guidance raise

Bruker (BRKR +11.6% ) is up on average volume following its Q1 report released after the close yesterday. Highlights:

Revenues up 7% to $461.4M, operating income up 10% to $41.9M, EPS up 18% to $0.20, non-GAAP EPS up 17% to $0.28.

2019 guidance: Revenue growth: 7.0 - 8.0% from 6.0 - 7.0%; organic growth: 4.5 - 5.5%; growth from acquisitions: ~5.0%; non-GAAP operating margin expansion: 90 - 120 basis points (0.9 - 1.2%); non-GAAP EPS: $1.57 - 1.61 from $1.54 - 1.58.

