Selling pressure on El Pollo Loco again

El Pollo Loco (LOCO -11.1% ) falls after posting Q1 revenue and EPS largely in-line with consensus estimates.

Investors may have their eyes on the 1.5% increase in comparable sales at company-owned restaurants, which came in under the 2.0% consensus estimate. El Pollo Loco management says adverse weather in California was a factor.

Looking ahead, the restaurant chain expects system-wide comparable restaurant sales growth of ~2.0% to 4.0%.

Shares of El Pollo Loco are now down 29% YTD.

