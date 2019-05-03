Pembina to delay start of Oregon Jordan Cove LNG export project

Pembina Pipeline (PBA +2% ) says it is delaying the planned startup of its Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal in Oregon by one year to 2025.

PBA said in its Q1 earnings report that it still considers Jordan Cove a viable project but will limit pre-final investment decision capital investment on non-permitting related activities.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a draft environmental impact statement for the project on March 29, and PBA expects a final FERC decision by January 2020; the company also expects to receive permits and approvals from Oregon regulators by year-end 2019.

PBA said it already executed non-binding off-take agreements with customers in excess of Jordan Cove's planned design capacity of 7.5M mt/year of LNG.

In its Q1 earnings results, PBA reported adjusted EBITDA rose 12% Y/Y to $773M an forecasts full-year EBITDA of $2.85B-$3.05B; Q1 volumes totaled 3.4M boe/day, up 4% Y/Y.