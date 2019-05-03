Office Properties sees accretive growth in H2; shares +3.7%

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) jumps 3.7% after predicting that it will return to accretive growth in H2 2019.

Q1 FFO or $72.3M, or $1.50 per share, compares with $54.1M, or $2.18, in the year-ago period; per-share figure beats the consensus estimate by 11 cents.

Q1 rental income of $174.8M misses the $177.8M consensus estimate and rose from $108.7M in the year-ago period.

Q1 same-property cash NOI, excluding former SIR properties, fell 2.0% Y/Y; combined pro forma same-property cash NOI fell 2.8% Y/Y.

During the quarter, OPI entered new and renewal leases for more than 825,000 square feet at a weighted average lease term of 7.5 years and at weighted average rents that were 12.8% above prior rents for the same space.

Closed on $268.5M of property sales and entered agreements to sell three properties for $28.4M.

