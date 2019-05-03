Blaze at Phillips 66 refinery latest disruption in California gasoline market

Phillips 66 (PSX +1.3% ) extinguished a fire late yesterday at its 139K bbl/day refining complex in Los Angeles, Argus reports, adding another disruption to an already jittery west coast market.

The blaze reportedly erupted on a residual pump in the refinery's Carson plant, which includes the complex's heavy crude upgrading and distillation units.

California gasoline prices have soared as unusually heavy planned and unplanned maintenance cut production this spring.

Nearly every refinery in the state reported some form of planned or unplanned maintenance during Q1, with some extending well into the current month.

Valero (NYSE:VLO) shut most units and moved up a turnaround at its 145K bbl/day refinery in Benicia, which the company says will remain shut until mid- to late May.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) conducted planned maintenance on gasoline-producing equipment at Los Angeles beginning in late March and scheduled to continue through May.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) conducted maintenance on a coker at its 155K bbl/day Torrance refinery during Q1, and Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) also have reported malfunctions at their California refineries.